Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

DNLI opened at $34.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 248.87 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $83.98.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $127,415.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after acquiring an additional 959,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 546,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after acquiring an additional 524,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,740 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

