DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth $269,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 43.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 191.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 33.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 18.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DMTK opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $430.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.75. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

