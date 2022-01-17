Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cactus were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cactus by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,752,000 after buying an additional 130,443 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 33.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,345,000 after buying an additional 501,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after buying an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cactus by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after buying an additional 89,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

