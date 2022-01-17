Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79,885 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,050,000 after buying an additional 475,028 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,225,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabre by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,015,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after purchasing an additional 640,236 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,674,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,778,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,497,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter.

SABR stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

