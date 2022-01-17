Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $138.95 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.59 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average of $160.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

