Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.66 Million Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Veritone were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 147.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Veritone by 104,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veritone by 11.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VERI opened at $18.15 on Monday. Veritone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

