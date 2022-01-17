Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 107,106 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.