Deutsche Bank AG Sells 57,189 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,189 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Meritage Homes worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $115.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.77. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

