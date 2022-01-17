Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $71.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.67.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $61.10 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 603.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.