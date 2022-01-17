Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $167.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICE. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $126.60 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.