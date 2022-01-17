Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €190.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €190.00 ($215.91) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($181.59) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €160.91 ($182.86).

Deutsche Börse stock traded down €0.60 ($0.68) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €154.00 ($175.00). 444,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €145.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 1 year high of €152.65 ($173.47).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

