Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.03.

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

