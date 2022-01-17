dHedge DAO Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $404,574.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,921,216 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

