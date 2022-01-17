DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

DHX stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,792 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $2,031,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DHI Group by 172.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 525,965 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 685.0% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 436,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

