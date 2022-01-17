Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives $5.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 496,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.06. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.