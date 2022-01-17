DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DIC Asset presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.90 ($21.48).

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at €15.59 ($17.72) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €13.30 ($15.11) and a 1-year high of €16.84 ($19.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

