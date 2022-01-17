Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 14.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

