Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 389,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Document Security Systems by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 33,559 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSS opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.45. Document Security Systems has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 95.37%. The business had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Document Security Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

