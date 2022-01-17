Doki Doki Finance One Day Volume Hits $74,683.00 (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for about $29.90 or 0.00070878 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $74,683.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

