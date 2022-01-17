Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.48.

NYSE DG opened at $217.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.75.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Dollar General by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

