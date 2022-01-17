DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Sells $979,300.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DoubleVerify stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $48.42.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
