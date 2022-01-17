DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Sells $979,300.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

