Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $324.80

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 324.80 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 331.80 ($4.50), with a volume of 75150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.40 ($4.69).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.13) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.52) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 394.37. The company has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In related news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £10,680 ($14,497.08).

Dr. Martens Company Profile (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

