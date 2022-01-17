Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRXGF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of DRXGF remained flat at $$8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

