DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 155.7% from the December 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
NYSE:DTP opened at $50.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $52.78.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $8,467,000. Finally, Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,208,000.
