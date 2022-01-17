DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 155.7% from the December 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:DTP opened at $50.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.7813 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $8,467,000. Finally, Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,208,000.

