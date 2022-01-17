DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DTE Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.30.

NYSE:DTE opened at $119.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

