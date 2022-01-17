Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $25,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 135,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $59.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.