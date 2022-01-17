Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.99) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.09) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.75) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,690.83 ($22.95).

DNLM opened at GBX 1,391 ($18.88) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,114 ($15.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,367.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,362.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.15), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($990,599.58). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($17.27), for a total transaction of £1,185,453.12 ($1,609,139.57).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

