Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.99) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.09) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.75) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,690.83 ($22.95).
DNLM opened at GBX 1,391 ($18.88) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,114 ($15.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,367.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,362.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
