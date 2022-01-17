Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,995,974.00 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,119,924.20.

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72.

DUOL stock opened at $92.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59. Duolingo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.98 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $488,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.