Duolingo Inc’s (NYSE:DUOL) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 24th

Duolingo’s (NYSE:DUOL) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Duolingo had issued 5,106,113 shares in its public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $520,823,526 based on an initial share price of $102.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $92.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $89.98 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.59.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 224,773 shares of company stock valued at $22,675,295 and have sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $488,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.