Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS DURYY remained flat at $$9.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

