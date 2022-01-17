DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $52,344,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,896,000 after acquiring an additional 172,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE DXC opened at $33.99 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.04.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.