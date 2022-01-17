Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $211.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,429,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,873 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises approximately 1.0% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $211,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

