Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Monster Beverage worth $108,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,967,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.42.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

