Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,187 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $120,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after purchasing an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Shares of GTLS opened at $133.53 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.00.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

