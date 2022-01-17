Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,738 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,738 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Pinterest worth $176,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 442,027 shares of company stock valued at $21,129,208 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $32.83 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

