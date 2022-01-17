Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,965 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Lululemon Athletica worth $142,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $328.98 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.96.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

