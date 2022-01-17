Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 0.7% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $162,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,498.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,699.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,773.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,004.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

