Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

EGBN opened at $63.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

