Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 508,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 429,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,884. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

