Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Short Interest Update

Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESSI opened at $0.00 on Monday. Eco Science Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Get Eco Science Solutions alerts:

About Eco Science Solutions

Eco Science Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which targets health and wellness industry. It develops technical and software solutions that build eco-friendly business and live healthy lifestyles. The company’s e-commerce platform enables health & wellness enthusiasts to easily locate, access, and connect with health and wellness businesses and purchasing of eco-friendly products.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Science Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Science Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.