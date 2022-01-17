Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Short Interest Update

Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESSI opened at $0.00 on Monday. Eco Science Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
About Eco Science Solutions
Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Eco Science Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Science Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.