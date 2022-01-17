Efinity Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the dollar. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00070424 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.03 or 0.07627287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,706.38 or 0.99733803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00069207 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008134 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

