Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $176.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.94.

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Elastic stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,518 shares of company stock worth $22,033,083. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

