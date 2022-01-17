Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.94.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,518 shares of company stock worth $22,033,083. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $94.54 on Monday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $93.66 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

