Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.02.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $6.00 on Monday. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,580,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $1,670,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $204,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

