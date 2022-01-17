Elitium Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Elitium has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $76.86 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $2.76 or 0.00006466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00057641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007425 BTC.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

