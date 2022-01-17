Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EFC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

EFC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.08. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,797,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.