Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) vs. Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Financial Review

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cerner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Embark Technology and Cerner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cerner 1 7 2 0 2.10

Embark Technology currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.42%. Cerner has a consensus price target of $87.56, suggesting a potential downside of 5.05%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Cerner.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A Cerner 9.15% 19.54% 10.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embark Technology and Cerner’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cerner $5.51 billion 4.93 $780.09 million $1.72 53.61

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Summary

Cerner beats Embark Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The International segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the Unit

