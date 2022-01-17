Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $129.44 on Friday. Endava has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.95.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

