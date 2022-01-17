Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.21.

TSE EDR opened at C$5.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.94. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.77 and a 12-month high of C$9.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of C$889.81 million and a P/E ratio of 19.55.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

