Energean (LON:ENOG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,030

Energean (LON:ENOG) had its price target reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,180 ($16.02) to GBX 1,030 ($13.98) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($17.31) price target on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.31) price target on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 925 ($12.56) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 890.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 800.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02. Energean has a twelve month low of GBX 599.50 ($8.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 987.90 ($13.41).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

